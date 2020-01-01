Ship 🚢

Ship is a command line application that makes transferring files from a computer to a phone or another computer easy

Ship is Developed on macOS Catalina and should work on all platforms that python3 supports





All platforms 📺

pip is required to download ship

to download pip on windows users use click Python 3.7.7

to download pip on darwin macOS(for OS X 10.9 and later) click Python 3.7.7

Installation ⬆️

Obviously should not be install in a virtual environment pip install shipapp

uninstallation ⬇️

pip uninstall shipapp

Usage 💯

How to use (Basic)

Type in the command and filename that you want to share. ship [ FILENAME] Copy the url into another device browser (can be phone or computer). Make sure to click 'ctrl-c' to kill after usage Mon Jul 6 22:37:27 2020 Sharing Server Starts - http://0a1752d38560.ngrok.io Download by clicking ‘Ship It’ and close the server by clicking Ctrl + c ^CMon Jul 6 23:26:38 2020 Sharing Server Stop - http://0a1752d38560.ngrok.io

Advanced Information ⚙️

usage: ship [ -h ] [ -p [ port]] [ -q ] [ -P ] [ -L ] [ -l ] [ -V ] [ -v ] [ main] Send file to phone or other computers. Make sure to kill this process after completetion if your phone is having trouble reading qrcode use flag -q : ship -q [ FILENAME] positional arguments: main file to be shared optional arguments: -h , --help show this help message and exit -p [ port], --port [ port] port to be shared on -q , --qrcode if flagged qrcode will be in new tab -o , --open if flagged browser will open automatically -P , --private if flagged host address will be on private ip -L , --localhost if flagged host address will be localhost -l , --link if flagged ship will start the Link Sharing Server -V , --verbose if flagged additional details will be shown via stdout -v , --version show program 's version number and exit

Releases 🏭

alpha release v0.0.4.0 (In development/unstable)

Ship will watch a file and will restart server with new file content

Ship can now be called from within Python as Shipapp.ShipIt



alpha release v0.0.3.0

Now Ship can fallback on an Empty port if port 9999 is being used

Whole codebase revamp/rewrite with better errors and comments

Now you can run multiple instance on Ship

Whole design with use of external css

Ship can now share links on top of files

new -o, –open cli flag auto open browsers on host computer

new -P, –private cli flag: if flagged host address will be on private ip

new -L, –local cli flag: force port to localhost/127.0.0.1

new -V, –verbose cli flag: additional details will be shown via stdout

new -l, –link cli flag: ship will start the Link Sharing Server



alpha release v0.0.2.1





alpha release v0.0.2.0

full release on pypi

support for inline and new tab qrcodes

new -q, –qrcode cli flag: to display flag

new -V, -version cli flag: to show version

more readable errors

git clone installation is not long available



alpha release v0.0.1.6

help file update



alpha release v0.0.1.5

build dist errors



alpha release v0.0.1.4

float right on all templates



alpha release v0.0.1.3

build dist errors



alpha release v0.0.1.2

template decision error fixed

text template fixed

error raising error fixed



alpha release v0.0.1.1

initial release

Issues

Templating

Since the template are loaded in with python format method anything the uses curly braces will cause an error which include: any Javascript function, if statements, try - except blocks and embedded css.

Mimetypes

Can only load in mimetypes defined in the standard package.